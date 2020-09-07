GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 14344500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

GME has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.