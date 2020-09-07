Function X (FX) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Function X has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $161,613.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,203.07 or 0.99871363 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00186133 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000801 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,778,328 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

