Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

