FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FOJCY. Danske raised shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get FORTUM OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTUM OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTUM OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.