Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 362,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

