Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.
Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,554,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
