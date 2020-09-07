Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,554,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

