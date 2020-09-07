Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.51 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $131.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $1,296,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,631,204.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 3,300 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $398,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

