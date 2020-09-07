Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

