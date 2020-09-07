Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,882,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,342 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,020,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

