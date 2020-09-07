Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.