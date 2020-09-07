Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.