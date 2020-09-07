Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,882,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,020,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.