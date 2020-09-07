FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 313,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. FirstCash has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $101.91.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

