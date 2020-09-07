First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,506 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.55. 17,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,447. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

