First National Bank of South Miami Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CarMax were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares during the last quarter.

KMX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,304. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

