First National Bank of South Miami Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

