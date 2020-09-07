First National Bank of South Miami Sells 898 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami owned approximately 0.13% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Peritus High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.70. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,691. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

