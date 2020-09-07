First National Bank of South Miami Sells 556 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Mills were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in General Mills by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 360.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 854,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after buying an additional 668,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

