First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,961 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. 16,405,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.