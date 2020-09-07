First National Bank of South Miami Sells 167 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

BA stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.05. 18,867,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,940,080. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

