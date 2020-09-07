First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,461 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Metlife were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Metlife by 15.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

