First National Bank of South Miami Sells 104 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after acquiring an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

