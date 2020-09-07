First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,736. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

