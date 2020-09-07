First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.72. 1,477,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.45. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

