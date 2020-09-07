First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 79 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Facebook were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 37,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.73. 30,333,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

