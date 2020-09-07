First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 169 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $343.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

