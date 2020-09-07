First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.78. 3,601,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $166.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

