First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Netflix were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $9.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.05. 8,270,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.49.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

