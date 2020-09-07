First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

IGSB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,619. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94.

