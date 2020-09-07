First National Bank of South Miami Has $92,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.