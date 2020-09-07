First National Bank of South Miami Has $877,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. 3,673,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.