First National Bank of South Miami Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.18. 1,274,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.26 and its 200 day moving average is $308.12. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

