First National Bank of South Miami Has $432,000 Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 667.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.