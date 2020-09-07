First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.48. 22,250,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,798,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

