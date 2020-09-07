First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

