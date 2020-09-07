First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. 18,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.