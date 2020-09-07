First National Bank of South Miami Buys Shares of 3,855 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.08. 3,138,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

