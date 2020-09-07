First National Bank of South Miami Buys 710 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.37. 229,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,782. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $164.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

