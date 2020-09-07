First National Bank of South Miami Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

NYSEARCA:PHDG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 96,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.