First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 211 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.70 during trading hours on Monday. 1,651,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,155. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

