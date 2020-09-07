First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 166 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE:ABBV remained flat at $$91.87 during midday trading on Monday. 9,444,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

