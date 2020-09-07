First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

