Financial Review: Bill.com (BILL) and The Competition

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is one of 226 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bill.com to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million -$31.09 million -150.09 Bill.com Competitors $2.09 billion $429.72 million 0.66

Bill.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bill.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 4 7 0 2.64 Bill.com Competitors 2589 11290 19733 1062 2.56

Bill.com presently has a consensus target price of $97.10, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -19.73% -8.60% -1.54% Bill.com Competitors -42.57% -7,081.57% -5.69%

Summary

Bill.com beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

