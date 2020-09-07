Financial Contrast: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) versus Toronto-Dominion Bank (OTCMKTS:TD)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 7 3 0 2.18

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.30%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Avidbank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $54.76 million 1.50 $12.86 million N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 1.97 $8.78 billion $5.03 9.66

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.18% N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 17.44% 11.84% 0.64%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Avidbank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

