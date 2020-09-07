Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
Shares of FITB opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.