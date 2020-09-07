Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

