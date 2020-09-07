Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.