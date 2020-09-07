Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.09. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.