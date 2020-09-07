Feellike (FLL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $391.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,110.80 and approximately $391.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feellike has traded 57% lower against the dollar. One Feellike token can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00119968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.01704947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00213159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00171470 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,819 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

