FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $242.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect FedEx's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, scheduled to be out on Sep 15, to benefit from the surge in e-commerce demand amid the current coronavirus-ravaged times. The company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been aided by higher Ground revenues on residential delivery volume growth. To combat the coronavirus-related woes, FedEx undertook several cost-reduction initiatives. For fiscal 2021, capital expenditures are expected to be $4.9 billion, indicating a 17% decline from the year-ago reported figure. This, in turn, should aid the bottom line. However, shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, mainly due to persistent weakness at the Express unit. Slowdown in global economy is affecting segmental revenues. Additionally, the pandemic is hurting commercial volumes.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Argus raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.24.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $226.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

