FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.12. 2,879,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $231.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

